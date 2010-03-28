How to Install a Perforated Drainage Pipe

When it's installed correctly, a perforated drainage pipe is an effective solution to problems with standing water or excessive groundwater near a building's foundation. Drainage pipes are commonly used to move rainwater from gutters away from a house or to drain wet areas in low spots of the yard. A perforated pipe may also be used near the base of the home's foundation footers as a drain tile; in this case, the drainage pipe is often connected to a sump pump inside your home. Proper slope of the perforated drainage pipe is important for optimal drainage.