How to Install a Perforated Drainage Pipe

By Emily Patterson Updated April 30, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski/iStock/GettyImages

When it's installed correctly, a perforated drainage pipe is an effective solution to problems with standing water or excessive groundwater near a building's foundation. Drainage pipes are commonly used to move rainwater from gutters away from a house or to drain wet areas in low spots of the yard. A perforated pipe may also be used near the base of the home's foundation footers as a drain tile; in this case, the drainage pipe is often connected to a sump pump inside your home. Proper slope of the perforated drainage pipe is important for optimal drainage.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Things You'll Need

How to Install a Perforated Drainage Pipe

Step 1: Dig the Trench

Dig a trench roughly twice the width of the drainage pipe and at least 2-feet deep with a shovel. Cut out roots as needed so the pipe can be placed straight in the trench.

Step 2: Add Stakes

Use a small sledgehammer to install stakes every four feet along the drainage system trench. Tie a string to the stake at the location where the water will enter the perforated drainage pipe.

Advertisement

Step 3: Tie Strings to the Stakes

Tie the string to the next stake in the trench. Use a line level to level the string between the stakes. Move the string down on the second stake ½ inch or more to create a minimum slope of 1/4 inch per foot of linear run. Repeat for each consecutive stake in the trench.

Step 4: Check the String Height

Use a tape measure to measure the distance from the string to the bottom of the trench, starting from the beginning of the trench, and add or remove soil as needed to maintain a consistent distance from the string the entire length of the trench.

Advertisement

Step 5: Compact the Soil

Use a tamper to compact the soil between the stakes. Check the distance from the bottom of the trench to the string after replacing soil and compacting with the tamper and adjust as needed to maintain the correct distance.

Step 6: Remove the Stakes

Remove the string and pull out the stakes to clear the way for the perforated pipe.

Advertisement

Step 7: Install Landscape Fabric

Place landscaping fabric in the trench to prevent soil from entering the gravel around the perforated pipe. Extend the fabric up both sides of the trench and out onto the ground surface; you'll use the excess to cover the trench's gravel infill.

Step 8: Pour in Gravel

Add 2 inches of gravel to the base of the trench and smooth it with a garden rake, maintaining the slope of the bottom of the trench.

Step 9: Install the Pipe

Place the perforated pipe in the trench with the holes facing down. This prevents the holes from getting clogged with gravel.

Step 10: Add More Gravel

Fill the trench with gravel to within 4 to 6 inches of the soil line. Wrap the edges of the landscape fabric over the top of the gravel.

Step 11: Cover the Drain Area

Replace the soil and sod on top of the landscape fabric.

Warning

Call 811 (the national "Call Before You Dig" hotline) to have all underground utilities marked on your property before you start digging. The service is free but can take several days, so call well in advance of your start date.

Contact the local building authority to learn about requirements for drainage outlets. Some municipalities restrict or prohibit drainage into storm sewers, gutters, and other public systems.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy