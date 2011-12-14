How to Lay a Brick Wall in the Rain

Step 7: Apply the Mortar

Scoop a good amount of mortar onto your trowel and spread it along the foundation until you reach the end. Lay the first brick and tap it in place with your trowel. Slap a small amount of mortar onto either end of the next brick and place it against the first brick. Wipe off the excess mortar with your trowel. Use a level to ensure the bricks are level as you go. If a brick isn't level, gently tap it with your trowel.