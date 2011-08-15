How to Size a Driveway

Step 5: Calculate the Driveway Length

Design the driveway long enough to give each vehicle between 18 and 20 feet of length to allow space between vehicles so you can walk between them. When calculating the length, subtract 6 to 12 feet from the end of the driveway to allow for current or future sidewalks. Technically, that land is owned by the government, and you cannot park on a sidewalk, even if it's your driveway. The length of the driveway is often dictated by the distance from your garage to the street, but you might have the option for a half-circle driveway to create more length.