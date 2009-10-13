How to Install a Rot Board on a Privacy Fence

Installing a horizontal rot board at the bottom of your privacy fence can add years to its life. Also called a baseboard or kick board, the rot board allows you to elevate the pickets, which keeps them from wicking up any ground moisture that can lead to rot. The weather can take its toll on wood fences, and those built with the pickets sitting on the ground typically need the pickets and sometimes the entire fence replaced every several years. On the other hand, if your fence has rot boards and they become damaged, you simply replace them to extend the life of the fence.