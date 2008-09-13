Home Depot, a home improvement store based in the United States, is a retailer providing homeowners with relevant home building, renovating and design products. When too much of one type or the wrong color of paint is mixed at the Home Depot paint counter, it is sometimes referred to as mistinted or "oops paint." While other national home improvement stores offer this type of paint, "oops paint" is a term only used when referring to incorrectly mixed paint purchased at Home Depot.

Advertisement

How to Buy Oops Paint at Home Depot Image Credit: IvonneW/iStock/GettyImages

Home Depot Oops Paint Basics

Customers looking for mistinted paint can normally find an array of colors in various finishes, including flat, satin, semi-gloss and gloss. The finishes and colors available depend on the paint left behind when customers were not happy with a finished mixed color, too much of a particular color was mixed or the wrong finish was used.

Advertisement

It's possible to find deep discounts on oops paint, with gallon-sized tinted oops paint normally selling for as little as $5.00 per gallon and pints for as little as $1.00. Depending on the specific Home Depot store, customers may find these varieties at even lower prices, especially if paint has remained in the store for an extended period.

Finding Oops Paint for Sale

Most Home Depot stores normally have a supply of oops paint, but you may have more luck finding it after a holiday or three-day weekend, since many customers plan home improvement projects around those times and the instances of paint mixing errors may be increased.

Advertisement

In some cases, the store may decide to display their overstock of mistinted paint near the registers to draw more attention and in hopes of selling it quickly. If it is not readily available in the front of the paint department, ask a sales associate for assistance. Many Home Depot stores make a shelf available in the department specifically set aside for Oops Paint.

Considerations Before Purchasing

Check the original paint labels for the type of finish. You may purchase different containers of paint and mix the containers together as long as all cans are of the same finish variety.

Advertisement

Before purchasing, check the paint label, which will contain a dried splotch of the actual paint and may contain the name of the paint shade that was mixed. Since a machine mixes the paint, at times shades may vary due to malfunction. Compare the shades of paint by looking at the actual color swatch that has been hand-dabbed on the label rather than by reading the name. It's also a smart idea to ask to see the paint itself, in case the color dabbed on the outside of the can is wrong.