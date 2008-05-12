How to Remove Moss From Concrete

Step 3: Spray Moss with Bleach

Put on rubber gloves and old clothing. Apply regular household bleach to your moss with a sprayer. The recommended mixture is 1 part water to 1 part bleach concentrate. Spray to cover the area and leave it for 30 seconds, then brush and hose off. Again, damage to clothing, other plants and grass is possible, so follow directions on bottle carefully. The use of this method may keep moss from regrowing for up to one year. Brands of bleach specifically concentrated for killing mosses can be found in most garden centers.