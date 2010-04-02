How to Level Crushed Stone for a Patio

There are a few different methods for leveling a surface of crushed stone or gravel for a patio, whether the stone will become the surface material or a base layer for other paving materials. If the patio is small — 8 or 10 feet — you can simply tape a 4-foot level to the top edge of a straight 8- or 10-foot 2 by 4 and use it to check the surface for level as you grade (smooth and level) the stone. A more sophisticated technique is to set up level strings along the sides of the project area and use them to guide your grade work.