How to Build a Concrete Slab for a Hot Tub

Hot tubs are a popular addition to any home, especially for people who entertain regularly. Filled hot tubs, which usually go outside, typically weigh over 3,000 pounds for a six-person tub plus the weight of the people in it, so it's important to have a sturdy base that can handle the weight — grass or bare dirt just won't do. If you choose to place your hot tub on a concrete slab, you'll have to build something more substantial than a normal 4-inch concrete pad, instead using footings much like the foundation of a house to handle the weight.