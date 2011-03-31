How to Shine Landscaping River Rock

Image Credit: John Keeble/Moment/GettyImages

Landscaping river rocks can look faded, dull and grimy the longer it's exposed to sun, dirt and rain. Of course, part of the appeal of river rock is its natural appearance, which inevitably will include dirt, but when you want your landscape to look clean and crisp, that old river rock can start to stick out like a sore thumb.

Fortunately, there's no need to invest in a heavy-duty rock tumbler to make large landscaping river rocks look shiny and polished again. You can shine landscaping river rocks with a special high-gloss sealant designed to make landscaping rocks look wet and bright. The process can be hands-on if you want it to be, but a spray application can take a lot of time and effort out of the equation.

Clean the Landscaping River Rocks

Before you apply a sealant to your landscaping river rocks, make sure they're as clean as possible. Otherwise, you'll end up sealing in dirt, bugs and leaves. The tools you use will depend on the size of the river rocks. If they're large stones, you can use a leaf blower to quickly clear loose debris and a pressure washer to remove any caked-on dirt.

Smaller stones will just get scattered with the same equipment, so you might need to use your hands to manually sift through the rocks. Scrub medium and large stones with a stiff bristle brush and some warm, soapy water. Dump smaller stones into a bucket of water and vinegar to help lift off the dirt with minimal effort. Rinse all the rocks with a hose and rearrange them if needed.

Remove Old Sealant

If you've previously applied a protective coating to your landscaping river rock and now want to revitalize it with another coat, check the preparation instructions on your product. Some, like DRYLOK WetLook, require the old coating to be sanded down before the new coating is applied. You can also apply a product called a sealer stripper. If you don't have time for that, flip over all the rocks and plan to spray the underside this time instead.

Even if you don't need to remove old sealant, sanding the river rocks may give them a more vibrant, shiny color before the sealer is applied. After they're clean, use coarse sandpaper to rub off the surface layers either by hand or using a rotary tool kit or orbital sander. Wear eye protection and a dust mask for safety. Rinse off the dust one more time with a hose.

Apply High-Gloss Sealer

Wait for the rocks to dry before applying the high-gloss sealer and wait for a day when the temperature is ideal. For example, some product instructions say to wait for a day when the lowest temperatures are above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also a good idea to apply the sealant on a day with no wind, as this will ensure fewer leaves and debris get stuck on the sealant as it dries.

The easiest way to seal a large area of landscaping river rock is with a pump-action sprayer. However, be sure to read the instructions on the specific product you buy. They may recommend using a paintbrush or roller instead. Usually, just one coat of sealant is sufficient to make river rocks glisten like they're newly polished, but you can apply a second coat after the first one has dried to deepen the gleam even further.