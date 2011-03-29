How to Plant Between Flagstone

Step 4

Dig additional small holes, about 2 inches deep, between the flagstones where you will place individual plants. Spacing varies among plants, but for the most popular, such as Woolly thyme, Pink Chintz thyme and Blue Star creeper, 6 inches between plants is standard. Slower spreading plants like Scotch moss and Roman chamomile may be planted closer, about 4 inches apart. Since ground cover plants are intended to spread and meet up with each other, spacing is not critical, but placing them too close together, within 2 to 3 inches, can cause them to compete with each other for nutrients. Spacing them farther apart, such as 8 to 12 inches, is acceptable, but it will take longer to cover the empty space between the flagstones.