What Kind of Nails or Spikes for Landscaping Timber?

Image Credit: Gitanna/iStock/GettyImages

Landscape timbers are used for many outdoor projects, often as edging or stacked several rows high to construct sturdy landscape structures. Holding the timbers in place and securing them to each other requires sturdy hardware. There are several nail and spike options that work well to secure landscape timbers. Some types of hardware are available in specific lengths, and others can be cut to your specifications. The hardware is economical and long-lasting and will hold your landscape timber project together for many years.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Tip When deciding on the type of hardware needed to secure landscape timbers, first identify the type of project (heavy duty or lightweight) to determine the project's hardware needs. Hardware options include steel pipe and rebar (for heavy-duty projects) and galvanized spike nails and timber screws (for lighter-weight projects).

Steel Pipe Holds Large Timbers

Steel pipe can serve as a strong anchor to hold large landscape timbers in place, particularly on steep slopes where the timbers must be held securely in place as gravity tries to pull them downhill. Available at home improvement stores and metal shops, you can cut steel pipes to length with a pipe cutter or have them cut at a metal shop. By drilling several holes through each timber and pounding the steel pipes through them, you can link rows together as you stack them to create a structure such as a retaining wall.

Steel Rebar Reinforces Concrete

Rebar (reinforcing bar) is commonly used to reinforce concrete during construction projects, but it also works well to secure landscape timbers together. The timbers are held in place by pounding the rebar through predrilled holes and into the ground at an angle. In a single row they can then serve as edging to hold bricks or stones in place for walkways or patios. By securing several rows of timbers together with the rebar, and pounding it into the ground with a sledge hammer to a depth of at least 12 inches, you can construct a retaining wall or build sides for a raised flower bed or vegetable garden.

Galvanized Spike Nails Resist Corrosion

Large galvanized spike nails work well in securing several rows of timbers to each other to create a structure such as a children's sand pit or a raised garden bed. The galvanized coating resists corrosion, and it's not necessary to predrill holes for the spike nails. Pound the spikes into the wood with a heavy-duty hammer, using three or four in each timber to hold several rows together. Ensure that each spike is driven through one timber and deep into the next timber beneath for a secure fit.

Timber Screws Won't Back Out

Timber screws work well to secure rows of landscape timbers together, but unlike other hardware options, they're easy to remove if needed. Available in various lengths, these screws have a self-drilling point, so it's not necessary to drill holes in the timber beforehand. Because they're partially threaded, the screws won't back out of the wood like nails will. Install them with a power drill.