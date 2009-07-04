Algae growth is a common problem in swimming pools, and pool owners generally have to deal with algae at least a few times a year. Algae spores blow into the pool or are deposited by rain or even human contact. With the presence of carbon dioxide, warm weather, and off-balance pH levels, algae thrive and can cause green water or slimy deposits that are yellow, green, pink, and black. Knowing how to use algaecide can help you keep your swimming pool clean without excessive use of chlorine.