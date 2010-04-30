How to Dogproof a Chain-Link Fence

Step 5: Install Tent Stakes

Go to each place that has a bare spot under the fence without a significant dip. Take tent stakes and drive them into the ground against the fence. Space the stakes so that they are 3 or 4 inches apart. Make sure the hook at the top of the stake tightly hooks the fencing wire near the bottom of the fence and that the stake will not slip. This will prevent dogs from digging in or out of the fence.