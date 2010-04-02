How to Remove Rust Stains From Paint

Image Credit: Danielrao/iStock/GettyImages

Rust can sneak up on outside surfaces due to all the elements that Mother Nature brings. Rust on painted surfaces may seem like a headache to remove without damaging the paint, but whether you use chemical products or household remedies, there is a way that the rust can be removed.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Removing Rust Stains From Paint

The first thing to keep in mind is that acidic products will likely affect the painted surface and even remove the paint altogether in certain situations. A pH-neutral product, such as Evapo-Rust, will work best at keeping the integrity of the paint. Apply Evapo-Rust to the stain, making sure that the stain is completely covered by the product.

Advertisement

Let the item or area soak in the product for 30 minutes to overnight depending on the severity of the stain. Rinse the area with water and evaluate the stain. If there are still signs of rust, then repeat the soaking and rinsing process. Let the item or area air-dry when the rust has been removed to your satisfaction.

Advertisement

Removing Rust From Cars

Rust stains on the exterior of a car can be quickly eliminated by applying WD-40 directly to the affected area. Spray the WD-40 on the area you wish to treat and let it sit for approximately 10 minutes. Wipe off the product or scrub the area with a nonabrasive brush. The product is designed to penetrate the rust layer and lift it from the paint surface without causing damage to the paint. WD-40 also works as temporary rust prevention and helps prevent corrosion, which is always a good thing for car surfaces.

Advertisement

Another good product to use on vehicles is CLR. You can apply the product by spraying it directly on the surface or scrubbing it onto the surface using a sponge or towel. Apply a medium amount of pressure to the rust stain and rinse with water immediately afterward. A second application may be required if the stain is a particularly difficult.

Advertisement

Removing Rust From a House Exterior

Your house, like your car, can be affected by rust stains. If you notice rust spots or streaks on your exterior walls, consider using some home remedies to clear up the problem. Apply baking soda to the stained area and scrub the stain with a small brush. If baking soda isn't quite doing the trick, you can use either lemon juice or vinegar. The mild acidity will help break down the stain without peeling or dulling the paint. Apply lemon juice or white vinegar to the rust stain and let it rest for 10 minutes. Scrub the stain gently to lift it from the surface.