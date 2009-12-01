How to Remove Rust From Galvanized Steel

Galvanized steel shouldn't rust, but sometimes the galvanization wears off and allows the metal to rust. Normally, the zinc that's used to galvanize steel corrodes instead of the actual metal to prevent rust. When the zinc is all gone, this is when real rust sets in. You can remove rust from galvanized steel, but you'll need to repair the area that is rusted to prevent the rust from simply returning when the metal is again exposed to moisture.