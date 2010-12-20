How to Remove Rust and Stains on a Shower Floor

Image Credit: TriggerPhoto/iStock/GettyImages

Rust stains in the bathroom are unfortunately common, especially in areas with a hard water. However, this doesn't mean that you have to live with ugly discoloration in your shower. There are ways to remove rust and other types of stains so that you can enjoy a sparkling clean bathroom. In addition to learning about the best rust remover for your shower, make things easier on yourself by learning how to prevent stains in the first place.

How to Remove Rust Stains

You essentially have two choices when it comes to eradicating rust: You can opt for a chemical-based cleaner or go with a natural alternative. If you're going the chemical route, be sure to get a powdered cleanser that's targeted for tackling rust stains.

If, on the other hand, you'd prefer to clean without using harsh chemicals, you can use either a pumice stone or a lemon juice and salt mixture to get the job done. A gentle abrasive, like pumice, works wonders when it comes to getting rid of rust. Wet the stone with water and rub the stained area until the rust is completely gone. Let the area dry before using the shower.

Lemon juice and salt are fantastic for tougher rust stains. Mix a paste of equal parts lemon juice (or other citrus fruit) and salt and apply it to the stain. Let it sit for several hours before scrubbing it off with either a toothbrush or a gentle (nonscrub) sponge. Rinse the area thoroughly and let it dry.

How to Remove Other Stains

Showers are a breeding ground for stain-causing bacteria unless you clean them properly. Aside from rust, other common shower stains stem from mold, mildew, human oil, and soap scum. The good news is that with a little regular upkeep, you shouldn't have to worry about dealing with deep-set stains. For instance, taking the time to spray your shower with a daily shower cleaning spray can really prevent grime from building up.

When stains do occur, you should be able to get rid of them using either vinegar, a combination of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, or an abrasive cleaner. Vinegar is best for yellow stains, hydrogen peroxide and baking soda are great for red- and black-based stains, and an abrasive cleaner is ideal for blue-green stains as well as rust.

How to Prevent Rust Stains

It's one thing to know about the best rust remover for your shower, but prevention is key. To effectively prevent rust buildup on your shower floor, commit to a weekly cleaning schedule. Water accumulation is what leads to eventual staining, so cleaning your shower can help stave this off and save you substantial time in the long run.