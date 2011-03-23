How to Get Rid of Coffee Odor

Image Credit: golfcphoto/iStock/GettyImages

You are driving to work with your favorite thermos full of hot coffee in the cup holder when you suddenly hit a bump and ... uh-oh, now the coffee is everywhere. Spilled coffee in your car smells mighty pungent , so you will want to clean up the liquid as soon as possible. If you are dealing with a lingering coffee odor either in your car or your home, learn about the best ways to eliminate it.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

How to Remove a Coffee Odor From the Car

Are you dealing with a stale coffee smell in your car? Rather than using an air freshener that will only mask the smell, try leaving an open container of baking soda in your car. You could even sprinkle a little bit of baking soda under the floor mats, let it sit for a while, and then vacuum it up. The baking soda will effectively absorb the odor.

How to Remove a Coffee Odor From Your Home

You may love your coffee, but how about that burnt coffee smell? Not so much. If your house suddenly smells like burnt coffee or the smell of coffee is just too overpowering for your liking, there are some ways to get rid of that pesky odor.

Advertisement

First, open all your windows and get some fresh air flowing through your home. To deodorize a smelly carpet, you can spray it with a mix of 2 cups of warm water and 1 cup of white vinegar. Then, sprinkle a little baking soda on the carpet and let it sink in for a few minutes.

For upholstery, you can fill a spray bottle with white vinegar and use it to lightly spray your couch cushions and the like. Make sure to give the vinegar a chance to air-dry.

Use disinfectant or an all-purpose cleaner to clean off any surfaces where coffee may have spilled. If, on the other hand, coffee has spilled on fabric (like your couch or carpet), it is important to clean it up immediately.

Advertisement

How to Remove Coffee Stains

If you are racing to get to school or work, you may be tempted to let a coffee stain dry and clean it up later. However, it is much easier to clean up a fresh stain than it is to deal with a dried stain. You also have a better chance of removing every trace of the odor. If you have just spilled coffee, grab a napkin or paper towel (or whatever you have on hand) and blot the stain until you have soaked up as much liquid as possible.

Next, apply water to the stain and continue to blot. If you have cloth car seats, you can use a mixture of vinegar and warm water to eradicate the stain. Rinse with clean water and blot again. If you have leather car seats, be sure to use a cleaner that is formulated for leather.