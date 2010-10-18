How to Clean Rust From Glass

Glass on its own does not develop rust, so if you are noticing rust on a mirror, glass shower door, or window, the rust dripped on it from a nearby rusting metal object, or it is in your water. Rust develops when a chemical reaction between water, oxygen, and iron occurs. If you get your water from a well, it is known to have higher iron levels, and you may need a water softener. You can also get rust stains on glass if your galvanized pipes have started to rust. Fortunately, there are DIY methods you can use to eliminate the stains using products you probably already have around your home.