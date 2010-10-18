How to Clean Rust From Glass

Glass on its own does not develop rust, so if you are noticing rust on a mirror, glass shower door, or window, the rust dripped on it from a nearby rusting metal object, or it is in your water. Rust develops when a chemical reaction between water, oxygen, and iron occurs. If you get your water from a well, it is known to have higher iron levels, and you may need a water softener. You can also get rust stains on glass if your galvanized pipes have started to rust. Fortunately, there are DIY methods you can use to eliminate the stains using products you probably already have around your home.
Methods to Remove Rust Stains From Glass
No matter how much you clean, if your shower doors or windows have rust stains, they will always look like they're in need of cleaning. Although there are commercial products available that are specifically manufactured to remove rust stains, you can save yourself some cash by using ingredients usually found around your house to remove the stains. With a little elbow grease and patience, the rusty stains will be a thing of the past in no time, and your glass will be sparkling clean once again.
Try one or more of these four methods for cleaning rust stains from glass:
- Add several drops of white vinegar to enough baking soda to form a thick paste. Be sure to add the vinegar slowly to the baking soda so there isn't a reaction causing the mixture to explode. Apply the mixture over the rust stain and wait at least 25 minutes before wiping it off or rinsing the area with water. Repeat if needed.
- Mix baking soda and a few drops of water together until it forms a thick paste. Apply the paste to the rust stain and allow the mixture to sit on the glass for at least 20 minutes. Then wash off the mixture with water. Repeat if needed.
- Spray or sprinkle straight lemon juice on the rust-stained area and then sprinkle salt on top. Allow the lemon and salt mixture to sit on the stain for at least five minutes and then scrub the area with a wet rag. Repeat if needed.
- Make a thick paste from water and a nonabrasive powdered cleanser containing oxalic acid. Cover the rust stain with the mixture and allow it to sit for five minutes. Then, scrub the area with a wet sponge. Repeat the process if the rust stain is still visible. Although oxalic acid is not toxic, you might want to wear gloves so you don't irritate your hands while using the mixture.