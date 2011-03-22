How to Get Greasy Ointment Out of Fabric

Image Credit: Kerkez/iStock/GettyImages

Oil stains can be mighty tricky to remove from fabric. If you are dealing with a stubborn Neosporin stain, food residue, or any other kind of greasy stain, it is crucial to act fast and clean it correctly so you don't make the stain worse. Luckily, as long as you know what you are doing, getting greasy ointment off fabric can be accomplished. Read on to discover the best techniques for getting oil stains out of clothes and upholstery.

How to Remove Grease Stains From Clothes

No matter the type of fabric, it is important to remove oil stains as soon as they occur. The longer a stain is allowed to sit on the fabric, the harder it will be to remove. To successfully get a greasy stain out of your clothing (as long as the fabric is washable), you will need a good prewash stain remover, a heavy-duty detergent, a dry cleaning solvent, and paper towels. Just note that this stain removal method only applies to fresh stains on clothing that hasn't yet been washed.

First, soak the area with the stain remover and let it sit for at least a minute. If the stain is particularly bad, you can also rub it with detergent. Wash it immediately. For heavy stains, you can also apply dry cleaning solvent to the back of the stain over paper towels. Let it dry, rinse it, and then proceed with the cleaning process.

How to Remove Grease Stains From Upholstery

Getting greasy ointment (like a Neosporin stain) out of your upholstery can be a tough, time-consuming process, but it can be accomplished. And conveniently, you probably already have all the necessary cleaning tools and materials on hand: baking soda or cornstarch, paper towels, an old toothbrush, and liquid dish soap (dish soap cuts grease like no other). Apply a thick layer of baking soda or cornstarch on the stain and let it sit for at least 20 minutes so it can properly absorb the oil. Then use a brush or the upholstery attachment on your vacuum to get rid of the powder.

Next add a couple of drops of soap to the bristles of the old toothbrush and use it to gently scrub out the stain. Then clean the area with a damp paper towel. Repeat this process as needed until the stain is gone. Of course, if you can't remove the grease stain on your furniture upholstery yourself, don't hesitate to contact an upholstery cleaning expert.