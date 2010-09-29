How to Remove Contact Paper From Wood

Contact paper is a great way to add color and style to a space without painting or refinishing. It's also commonly used to line shelves and the inside of cabinets, brightening them up and making them look cleaner overall. Contact paper is decorative paper with an adhesive backing, which means you can easily install it without having to apply glue or some other sticky paste.

Whether you rent or own your home, contact paper is a game changer, allowing you to change up your home decor on a whim. But it's important to keep in mind that removing contact paper isn't as easy as applying it. If you do it incorrectly, it can leave behind sticky residue. And contact paper is water-resistant and durable, meaning it won't come off with wallpaper remover. Removing it from a wood surface is difficult and time-consuming, but it's not impossible. Here's the right way to remove contact paper from wood.