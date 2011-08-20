5 Home Remedies to Clean a Ring Around the Tub

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Is a dirty ring around your tub frustrating you so much you can't relax and enjoy your bath? Unsightly bathtub rings are almost unavoidable if you use your tub regularly to soak away your worries or bathe your kids. The water pushes dirt to the sides of the tub, where it settles and leaves behind a prominent, dark-colored ring. Cleaning these stains can prove daunting, but with the right tub-cleaning home remedies, you can eliminate even the most stubborn bathtub rings.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Make a Dishwasher Detergent Paste

Believe it or not, powdered dishwashing detergent can effectively remove rings and other dark stains from bathtubs. Just take about 1/4 cup of detergent and add enough water to mix the detergent into a firm paste. Don't mix it using a metal utensil; use wood or plastic instead. Apply the paste to the bathtub surface and scrub the ring using a firm brush. Rinse your tub with water after 20 minutes.

2. Scrub With Shampoo

Shampoo can also remove bathroom rings safely and effectively. It's a convenient tub cleaning option since it's within arm's reach. Just squeeze some shampoo directly over the ring and scrub it with a firm-bristled brush until the stain residue lifts. When the stain disappears, rinse the shampoo away. Any cheap shampoo brand should suffice.

3. Dissolve With White Vinegar

White vinegar can also dissolve bathtub rings. The acetic acid in the vinegar dissolves stains even when other solutions fail. Distribute the white (or distilled) vinegar into a spray bottle and spray the entire ring. Wait a few minutes for the vinegar to weaken the stain, and then scrub with a firm-bristled bathroom brush. Rinse the vinegar away.

Never use vinegar and bleach together as the combination can create a toxic gas, even if you rinse the tub between applications. Don't use apple cider vinegar or any vinegar with higher than 3-percent acetic acid concentration, as these may damage some porcelain surfaces. Never use any vinegar on granite or marble tubs because natural stone is extremely sensitive to acids.

4. Mix Baking Soda and Peroxide

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide both contain natural compounds and can effectively and safely remove stubborn bathtub stains such as rings. Use a mixture of two parts baking soda and one part peroxide. Spread the solution along the entire bathtub ring and scrub it with a cloth, sponge, or brush after half an hour. Rinse it thoroughly after removing the stain.

Advertisement

5. Combine Baking Soda and Vinegar

Another powerful combination is baking soda and vinegar. The two household ingredients create a bubbling action when you combine them. Sprinkle baking soda in the tub or make a baking soda paste with water to spread on the ring. Spray a combination of half vinegar and half water on the baking soda and let it sit until it stops bubbling. Scrub the surface with a sponge or brush to wipe away the dirt.

Bathtub Ring Cleaning Tips

Consider any restrictions based on the tub material. For instance, if you have your tub resurfaced, the warranty might prohibit using certain cleaners, such as bleach or ammonia. Abrasive scrubbing pads and cleaners can scratch many types of tubs, including acrylic tubs and porcelain tubs. Testing any cleaner on a hidden area of your tub lets you test it to ensure it doesn't cause damage.