How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar to Get Rid of Gnats

Gnats can be an annoying insect to have in your house. Oftentimes, the common gnat is called a fruit fly. The gnats love rotten fruit and vegetables as well as moist, dark places. They tend to congregate on bananas left on the counter or in drip pans under the refrigerator. Before going out to purchase a harmful chemical spray, consider using apple cider vinegar to remove the gnats from your home.

Putting Together the Trap

Pour apple cider vinegar into a small bowl. Add a few drops of dish soap if you wish, although it is not necessary. If you do add the soap, carefully stir the mixture together to evenly distribute the soap through the vinegar. Tightly cover the bowl with plastic wrap and poke a few holes in it; three or four per bowl should be plenty, depending on the size of your bowl.

How It Works

The apple cider vinegar attracts the gnats because of its sweet smell and taste. The holes allow the gnats to fly into the bowl, but they often have a difficult time flying back out again. Because there is nowhere solid to land in the bowl, the gnats drown in the apple cider vinegar. If you mix the apple cider vinegar with dish-washing detergent, the gnats die from that as well; it is a poison to their system.

Where to Put the Cider Vinegar

Several bowls of apple cider vinegar are more effective in getting rid of gnats than one large bowl. Place them in several areas in the house where you have been seeing the gnats. If the gnats are concentrated in the kitchen, which is common, place one bowl on the floor near the refrigerator, in case they are congregating near the drip pan. Place another bowl on the counter, one near the garbage can and one more bowl near the sink drain. These are all places that attract gnats because of their food contents or dampness.

How to Remove the Vinegar and Gnats

After a few hours or certainly after a single night, your bowls should be full of dead gnats. Remove the plastic wrap and pour the apple cider vinegar down the kitchen sink. If you don't like the idea of pouring them down the drain, dump the cider in the backyard. Refill the bowls with vinegar, reapplying the plastic wrap as before. Put the bowls back in their spots and leave them for several more hours. Continue doing this until you have no more gnats in the house.