Home Remedies to Kill Ticks

While it may be true that some tick bites are harmless, others can infect you with Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and a host of other illnesses. This is why it's crucial to know the best way to get rid of ticks in the house, and of course, prevention is key since it is always preferable to prevent these pesky bugs from invading your space in the first place. Here are the best home remedies to get rid of ticks for both humans and pets.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

How to Repel Ticks

When it comes to preventing nasty ticks from spreading diseases, you can't go wrong with DIY insecticides, like cedar oil spray, eucalyptus oil, neem oil, or apple cider vinegar. Handily, these are also highly effective at killing ticks. You can spray cedar oil directly on clothing and skin, and it is safe to use on pets and humans. Eucalyptus oil is also effective, but you will need to combine it with water before using it. Mix 4 ounces of distilled water with 20 drops of eucalyptus essential oil in a spray bottle and shake well.

Advertisement

Neem oil can either be diluted with a carrier oil (like almond oil) or rubbed on exposed skin. Just note that if you are using this oil on pets, you will definitely need to dilute it first. You can also combine 2 cups of water, 4 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, and 2 tablespoons of organic neem oil for a natural remedy that can be used on clothing, furniture, and/or exposed skin.

Advertisement

How to Kill Ticks

To kill ticks in the yard, try using diatomaceous earth (DE) for a natural solution. DE is a powder made from fossilized diatoms. It dehydrates ticks, killing them within a few hours. You will just need to reapply it every few weeks as well as after heavy rain.

Are you wondering if ticks die in soapy water? Better options include rubbing alcohol and bleach. After you remove the tick, drop it in a cup of alcohol or bleach and put a lid (or something else that obstructs the opening) on it. Both of these powerful substances work wonders when it comes to killing these unwanted insects.

Tip If for some reason these prevention and removal methods don't do the trick, don't hesitate to contact a pest management company. Sometimes, ticks are challenging to eliminate, and a professional can help ensure that these annoying pests stay away for good.