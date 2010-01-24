How to Clean a Toilet With Dish Soap

Image Credit: sellmore/Moment/GettyImages

You can use liquid dish soap on its own or in combination with some other household products to make your own toilet-cleaning solutions. Homemade cleaning solutions can save money and are less toxic and better for the environment. Many store-bought toilet cleaners contain harsh chemicals, which you may want to avoid.

Use Dish Soap Alone

You can use liquid dish soap on its own to clean the toilet. Dawn liquid dish soap works particularly well due to its degreasing properties. Squeeze a squirt or two of liquid dish soap directly into the toilet bowl. Use a toilet bowl brush and scrub the bowl as you would scrub dirty dishes. The soap will bubble and loosen any stubborn stains. Flush when you are finished cleaning. Dish soap on its own is an inexpensive and effective toilet bowl cleaner.

Mix Dish Soap, Vinegar, and Epsom Salts

You can make a homemade toilet bowl cleaner using dish soap, white vinegar, and Epsom salts. Combine 3 cups of white vinegar, 2 tablespoons of liquid dish soap of your choice, and 1 cup of Epsom salts in a large jar with a lid. Screw the lid on snugly and shake thoroughly to completely dissolve the Epsom salts.

Pour 1/3 of the solution into the toilet bowl and allow it to soak for approximately half an hour. Use a toilet brush to clean up any stubborn stains. Once the bowl looks squeaky clean, flush away the cleaner.

Combine Dish Soap, Baking Soda, and Water

This easy homemade solution combines equal parts liquid dish soap, water, and baking soda. To make an adequate amount, start with 1/4 cup of each ingredient. Add each substance directly into the toilet bowl and stir with a toilet bowl brush or stir to mix before pouring it into the toilet bowl.

Leave the solution in the toilet bowl for the night to give it time to work its magic. The next morning, brush away any remaining stains with a toilet brush. Flush the toilet to rinse away the cleaner.

Make Your Own Toilet Bombs

Similar to bath bombs or toilet bowl cleaning tablets, these toilet bowl bombs add a powerful cleaning punch. Combine 1 cup of baking soda with 1/4 cup of citric acid in a large mixing bowl. Carefully add 1 tablespoon of liquid dish soap and mix the ingredients together.

Put on dish gloves to protect your skin when handling the mixture. With your gloved hands, pack the mixture into the compartments of an ice cube tray. If the mixture rises above the tray, pack it back down. Allow the toilet bombs to dry for approximately four hours. If they are still moist after four hours, let them continue to sit until they are completely dry.

Store your new toilet bombs in a lidded jar or container to keep them airtight. When cleaning the toilet, place one toilet bomb in the toilet bowl and allow it to dissolve completely. Then use your toilet brush to remove any stains. Flush when you are finished.