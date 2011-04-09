How to Get Odor Out of Adidas Slides

Things You'll Need
Liquid dishwashing detergent
Scrubbing brush
Baking soda
Adidas slides are open-toe rubber pool and lounge shoes. People often wear them in the summer when their feet sweat more often. The shoes can develop a bad odor that can transfer to your feet. Prevent this bad smell by airing out the shoes after every use and cleaning them often before they have a chance to smell bad. Use products that will remove the odor rather than those that will simply cover it.
Step 1
Plug the sink and fill it with lukewarm water.
Step 2
Add 2 drops of liquid dishwashing detergent. Use mild soap that does not contain bleach. Do not use dishwasher detergent.
Step 3
Mix the water until it is sudsy.
Step 4
Put the Adidas Slides in the soapy water. Let them sit for at least 1 hour.
Step 5
Scrub the slides with a scrubbing brush. Scrub every portion of the slides to loosen all of the dirt.
Step 6
Unplug the sink and rinse the shoes. Scrub until the water runs clear and until the shoes look clean.
Step 7
Dry the shoes completely.
Step 8
Sprinkle the shoes with baking soda if the smell is still noticeable.
Step 9
Let the baking soda sit overnight.
Step 10
Shake the baking soda off into the trash.