How to Get Odor Out of Adidas Slides

By Kaye Wagner
Things You'll Need

  • Liquid dishwashing detergent

  • Scrubbing brush

  • Baking soda

Adidas slides are open-toe rubber pool and lounge shoes. People often wear them in the summer when their feet sweat more often. The shoes can develop a bad odor that can transfer to your feet. Prevent this bad smell by airing out the shoes after every use and cleaning them often before they have a chance to smell bad. Use products that will remove the odor rather than those that will simply cover it.

Plug the sink and fill it with lukewarm water.

Add 2 drops of liquid dishwashing detergent. Use mild soap that does not contain bleach. Do not use dishwasher detergent.

Mix the water until it is sudsy.

Put the Adidas Slides in the soapy water. Let them sit for at least 1 hour.

Scrub the slides with a scrubbing brush. Scrub every portion of the slides to loosen all of the dirt.

Unplug the sink and rinse the shoes. Scrub until the water runs clear and until the shoes look clean.

Dry the shoes completely.

Sprinkle the shoes with baking soda if the smell is still noticeable.

Let the baking soda sit overnight.

Shake the baking soda off into the trash.

