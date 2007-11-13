How to Clean a Bathroom With WD-40

Image Credit: alabn/iStock/GettyImages

WD-40 is great for quieting squeaks and greasing doors. However, it can also be an excellent bathroom cleaner. The name stands for Water Displacement, 40th formula, as it was the 40th attempt at the product by chemist Norm Larsen, who created it in 1953, according to the WD-40 website. He was trying to make a formula to displace water and prevent corrosion. As a result, the product has many valuable uses. When using it to clean a bathroom, be sure to ventilate the room well.

Make Your Toilet Bowl Shine

WD-40 is great for cleaning tough lime stains on toilet bowls. To use, spray WD-40 directly onto the toilet bowl and allow it to sit for a few minutes. Brush away the lime with a toilet brush. Flush to rinse out the toilet bowl.

Unclog Your Bathtub Faucet

Hard water can build up and deposit in your tub spout diverter, causing it to clog. Spray some WD-40 with the spray nozzle pointed upward into the spout to the diverter valve to lubricate it. Do this a few times and it should clear any clogs.

Clean Showers and Tiles

WD-40 is a great cleaning solution and is less harsh than many chemical cleaners. It can be used to remove soap scum from shower doors and can also prevent mildew. Simply spray some on a cleaning cloth and wipe up the soap scum.

Use as a Rust Remover

If you have rust stains on porcelain from aerosol cans like hairspray or air-freshening sprays, use WD-40 to remove them. Spray some WD-40 on a cloth and wipe the rust stains right off. If you want to do a heavy-duty clean and remove rust from your chrome fixtures, WD-40 makes a specialty product called WD-40 Specialist Rust Release Penetrant Spray.

This product can be applied directly to the bathroom fixtures to remove rust. Allow it to sit for a few moments and then use an old toothbrush or fine steel wool to rub off the rust.

Remove Scuff Marks

WD-40 is excellent for removing tough scuff marks and tar from your floor. It's safe for most flooring materials, but always test it out on a hidden spot to make sure. Spray WD-40 directly on the scuff marks and wipe with paper towels or a cleaning cloth. The marks should wipe right off. Repeat if necessary. This method can also be used for kitchen and hallway floors as well.

Keep Spiders Away

WD-40 repels spiders, which love making their home in bathrooms since it provides a source of water for them. Spray some on doors and windowsills where spiders come into the bathroom. WD-40 will repel them the same as a chemical repellent would. It will also keep out other insects like roaches.

You can also spray it by other windows and doors around your home to keep insects from entering. Don't use it in this way if you have children or pets in your home.