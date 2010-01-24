How to Clean Blood From Concrete

Blood can be extremely difficult to remove, especially from porous surfaces such as concrete. Dried blood is even more complicated to dissolve, particularly when the stain has been sitting for any length of time. Certain chemical products, as well as a variety of organic cleaners, are on the market today that can remove bloodstains. However, the easiest and safest methods for removing bloodstains are simple tricks that you can do on your own with items you likely already have on hand. The best advice, according to Mrs. Clean, is to remove the blood as quickly as possible.