How to Get Ready for Fogging Your Apartment

Nobody wants to enter the bathroom half asleep and then hit the lights only to find a mammoth cockroach. Whether it's fleas or roaches, unwanted pests can sometimes find their way into the cleanest homes. With a little prepping of the apartment, setting off a fogger bug bomb will have these nuisance visitors kicking the bucket in no time.

Characteristics of Bug Bombs

Bug bombs, which are also known as total release foggers, are pesticides generally contained in a can. The pesticides include aerosol propellants, and when the can is opened, all the contents are released into the air, fogging the area. Whether using the bug bomb in an apartment or a larger home, the only bugs that are killed are the ones coming into direct contact with the pesticide. If there are cracks and crevices where bugs may safely hide, you may have to treat these areas using a direct application of a pesticide.

You can find most bug bombs sold in three- or four-packs with each can treating areas up to 5,000 to 7,000 cubic feet depending on the product. Since the bombs are flammable, it's advised to never use more than you need and don't use it in small, enclosed areas. You can figure out how many bug bombs you'll need by calculating the volume of each room you are treating. Simply multiply the height, width, and length of each room and you'll come up with the room's volume. Always read the bug bomb's label before use.

Preparing Areas for Bug Bombs

It's important to prep areas of your apartment before setting off the bug bombs. You'll want to notify any family members that you're fogging the house and tell them not to enter it. You can also place a cautionary note on the front door warning everyone of pesticide use.

Remove any opened food products from the home along with any pet bedding, food dishes, and water dishes. Turn off aquariums and cover them. If you'll be leaving the cabinets and drawers open, it's a good idea to wrap any dishes and utensils in plastic bags so the fogger doesn't affect them. Otherwise, remove them.

To prevent a potential fire, don't set the bug bombs close to ignition sources, like a flame or pilot light. Turn off the pilot light for a gas stove, turn off the A/C, and unplug any electrical devices, like the TV, before using the bug bomb. Keep the bug bomb at least 6 feet away from all ignition sources, including refrigerators. If you're fogging your bedroom, be prepared to put on fresh bedding and either remove your clothes from the closet or wrap them in plastic. Make sure all the windows are closed.

Using Bug Bombs in Apartments

Now that you've figured out how many bug bombs you'll need and you've prepped your apartment, it's time to place them and set them off. Place a stand in the room's center, cover it with newspaper, and set the fogger on top. To start the fogger, break off the plastic tab on top of the cap and remove it. Hold the can in one hand, pointing it away from your face, and press the button on top to release the pesticide. Set the can down on the stand and then make sure all people and animals have vacated the premises.

Depending on the particular product, you'll need to stay out of the apartment for around three or four hours. Once you return, open all the doors and windows to allow the apartment to air out for approximately 30 minutes. If after that time, there is still a strong smell of pesticide, continue to air out the apartment before entering it. Be sure to clean and wipe down any surfaces with soapy water after you can safely enter the apartment and wash any fabric items that came into contact with the pesticide.