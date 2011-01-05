How to Get Rid of Flies at the Trash Bin

A trash bin is an enticing object for flies. A bin attracts flies if food items, such as meat products or sugary drinks, are placed inside it. Getting rid of the problem involves killing the pests you see and taking steps to ensure that no more flies are attracted to the bin. You can use a few household products to accomplish these tasks.
Use waste bags inside the trash bin. These bags prevent items and odors that attract flies from attaching themselves to the surface of the bin. Keep the trash bin covered with a tight lid whenever possible. Flies and other pests are not able to nest inside the trash bin if they cannot get in. Sprinkle a small amount of vinegar and/or salt around the bin's rim. According to the city of Kingston, Ontario's website, both of these items repel flies. Spraying vinegar on the items inside the trash bin also masks odors that could attract flies.
Avoid placing smaller meat items, such as bones or unwanted leftovers, inside the trash bin until collection day. The city of Kingston website recommends placing these items inside a plastic bag and then in the freezer until collection day.
Water
White vinegar
Cloths
Baking soda
How to Eliminate Flies at the Trash Bin
Remove all items from the trash bin.
Fill a spray bottle with an equal amount of tap water and white vinegar.
Spray the inside, outside, rim and lid of the trash bin thoroughly with the cleaning solution. Also spray any flies that you see in and around the trash bin.
Leave the cleaning solution on the trash bin for about 15 minutes.
Wipe the entire trash bin with cloths.
Sprinkle approximately one cup of baking soda on the inside of the trash bin. Place a lid over the bin and leave the bin covered overnight. The baking soda absorbs any leftover odors that attracted the flies.