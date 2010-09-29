How to Clean Soap Scum From Fiberglass Showers

There's almost nothing better than a hot shower after a long day, but when your fiberglass shower has soap scum buildup on its surfaces, it can be tough to relax. Soap scum, which looks like cloudy residue or white stains, can't be removed with just water and can cause permanent staining if it's left alone for too long. Fortunately, with the right products and a little effort, your fiberglass shower can be clean and free of soap scum in no time.
How to Clean Soap Scum From a Fiberglass Shower
Step 1: Wipe Away Dirt and Grime
Before you focus on the soap scum in your fiberglass shower, you'll want to spend a few minutes freeing the space of loose dirt and easy-to-remove staining.
- Simply dampen a soft cleaning cloth in warm water and rub the dirty areas until surface dirt and grime come loose.
- If the dirt in your shower is tricky to remove, consider adding a few drops of dish soap to your cleaning cloth and letting it work its grease-cutting magic as you scrub.
Step 2: Use a Vinegar Spray
After you've done some scrubbing, you can use vinegar to cut through any remaining stains that are not soap scum-based.
- Using a spray bottle, spray the vinegar liberally over any area in your shower that appears dirty or discolored.
- Let the vinegar sit for around 10 minutes before washing it away with warm water.
Step 3: Make a Cleaning Paste
You should now be able to clearly see the soap scum that is in need of removal. Since water won't cut it and soap is ineffective in fighting soap scum, you'll want to make a powerful cleaning paste that can get the job done right the first time around.
- Create your paste by adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of water and 1 cup of baking soda to a plastic bowl.
- Mix thoroughly to form a thick paste that will be used to get rid of your soap scum.
- Use a soft cloth to spread your homemade cleaning paste evenly over any area affected by soap scum and allow it to sit for an hour, which will make scrubbing the scum away much easier.
- Don't be afraid to use a little elbow grease to wipe away the paste and soap scum from your shower. Use a soft cleaning cloth as you scrub to avoid scratching your fiberglass.
- Give your shower surfaces a final rinse with warm water to ensure no paste or vinegar remains.
- Buff your shower dry with a soft cleaning cloth to prevent streaking.