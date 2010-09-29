How to Clean Soap Scum From Fiberglass Showers

There's almost nothing better than a hot shower after a long day, but when your fiberglass shower has soap scum buildup on its surfaces, it can be tough to relax. Soap scum, which looks like cloudy residue or white stains, can't be removed with just water and can cause permanent staining if it's left alone for too long. Fortunately, with the right products and a little effort, your fiberglass shower can be clean and free of soap scum in no time.