How to Remove Carpet Odors With Pine-Sol

Image Credit: Westend61/Westend61/GettyImages

Is Pine-Sol your next carpet cleaner solution? This common household product is great at removing carpet stains, so you can definitely use it to spot-treat as needed. However, if you're looking to freshen up a smelly carpet and prevent odors from occurring in the first place, there are a few other techniques and products to try that will work better for odor removal than Pine-Sol. Keep reading for the best ways to deodorize your carpet and refresh your home.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

How to Use Pine-Sol on Carpet

If you're using Pine-Sol on your carpet to tackle stains, it's important to test a hidden area first. Once you've done that, you can use it as needed to treat and remove stains, particularly caked-on grease or dirt marks. Rub in a small splash of Pine-Sol wherever it is needed. Wet the area with water and then let it dry.

Advertisement

What to Know About Odor Removal

Whether you're looking to remove a vinegar smell from your carpet, get rid of mold or mildew odors, or clean up lingering pet smells, baking soda is a great way to absorb icky odors. To utilize this all-purpose solution, simply sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda all over your carpet. Let it sit for several hours (ideally overnight) and then vacuum it all up.

Advertisement

If, on the other hand, the smell is too embedded in the carpet, you may have to either invest in professional carpet cleaning or replace the carpet altogether. For instance, cigarette smoke that has built up for years is near impossible to get out without professional assistance. The same goes for mold or mildew smells.

Advertisement

Keep in mind too that carpets generally last anywhere from five to 15 years. If you've been dealing with stubborn smells and your carpet has been around for more than 20 years, it's time for new flooring. In this case, you may want to consider alternative flooring types since carpet is known for its tendency to trap dust, dirt, allergens, and mildew.

Advertisement

How to Prevent Odor Buildup

The best way to fight odor buildup on carpets in through prevention. When it comes to preventing odors from accumulating, there are a few important tactics to implement in your home:

Advertisement

Do a deep steam clean at least twice per year.

Institute a no-shoes policy for everyone in the house.

Run fans when you're cooking.

Use rugs in high-traffic areas.

Keep windows open whenever possible to let out odors and improve ventilation.

Stick to a regular vacuuming schedule.

Clean up spills as soon as they occur.