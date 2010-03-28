How to Kill Mold on a Concrete Floor

Never mix bleach and ammonia, or products containing these ingredients. The results could be toxic. Wear rubber gloves, protective eye and face wear and clothing that covers your arms and legs during mold removal. This will protect you from the mold, as well as from the cleaning agents.

Mold is a fungus that thrives in damp environments. It is not uncommon for mold to form on a concrete basement floor. Removing concrete mold is important in preserving the health of those living and/or working in the area where the mold is present. Mold can have adverse health effects through excessive exposure. Protect yourself and those around you by killing concrete mold promptly.