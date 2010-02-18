How to Deodorize a Crawl Space

Have you started to smell something a little funky coming from your crawl space? If so, it's crucial to locate the source as soon as possible. An icky crawl space smell can and will affect the rest of your home. Keep reading for the most common causes of crawl space odors as well as how to eradicate those unpleasant smells once and for all.
Main Causes of Crawl Space Smells
Nobody likes enduring a mildewy, stale, or otherwise nasty smell when they open their crawl space door. If this has happened to you, be on the lookout for:
- Mold and mildew. Unfortunately, mold and mildew growth is very common in crawl spaces because of the high moisture level. If the smell is musty or earthy, it's a good bet that it's due to mold and/or mildew.
- Rodents. Rodents love to live in crawl spaces because of the insulation and water. When their droppings or urine get into the air vents, this can lead to stinky odors not to mention diminished air quality.
- Sewage leaks. If a clog forms somewhere in your main sewer line, this can cause water to back up and flood the crawl space.
- Soil and organic matter. Soil in an unsealed crawl space contains organic matter that decomposes over time and can lead to foul odors.
- Obstructions. It's important to keep your crawl space vent clear, as old junk, trash, and debris can block the vent and cause odors.
How to Get Rid of Crawl Space Smells
Once you've figured out the source of your crawl space smell, it's time to get rid of it. Otherwise, the smell could affect your entire home. To deodorize your crawl space:
- Clean and disinfect. Wash your crawl space with soap and warm water. Then mix 1 cup of bleach with a gallon of water and pour this mixture into a spray bottle. Spray down everything and let it air-dry. A fan will help speed up the process.
- Apply baking soda. Baking soda is an excellent product to have on hand for absorbing and neutralizing odors. Sprinkle a thin layer of it around your crawl space to soak off smells.
- Remove rodent attractions. To discourage rodents from living in your crawl space, remove the conditions they like, such as water, food sources, and insulation.
- Invest in a dehumidifier. Getting rid of the moisture in the air (which can lead to mold and mildew issues) is crucial, and a dehumidifier can help greatly.
- Call a professional. If you're still struggling with how to get rid of your crawl space smell or you're dealing with a large-scale sewage issue, don't hesitate to contact a plumbing professional to get the job done.