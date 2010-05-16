How to Remove Urine Smell From a Toilet

It is icky but true — dealing with a urine smell from the toilet is a normal part of life. However, that doesn't mean you have to endure a gross-smelling bathroom. As long as you know how to properly clean your toilet and bathroom, urine odors will be a thing of the past. Read on to learn the best methods for cleaning your toilet, how to clean your bathroom using bleach, and what not to do when it comes to odor removal.

Know How to Clean Your Toilet

It is all about having the right tools on hand and committing to a regular cleaning schedule if you want to get rid of lingering urine odors. Splurge on a quality toilet brush with firm-enough bristles and a head that makes it easy to reach all areas of the bowl as well as a good bowl cleaner with bleach and a surface disinfectant. Be sure to wear rubber gloves while cleaning.

Before you start scrubbing, reduce the water level in the toilet so that the bowl cleaner can really sanitize every inch of the bowl. Let the cleaner sit for at least 10 minutes or more to get rid of particularly stubborn smells and stains. Then, it is time to tackle the rest of the toilet. Use disinfectant to wipe down the outside of the bowl, the handle, the tank, and the seat. Also, don't forget to disinfect your toilet brush when you are finished using it.

Use Bleach to Clean Your Bathroom

If you regularly clean your toilet and there is still a persistent urine smell in your bathroom, it is time to break out the bleach. Bleach is incredibly effective at eliminating odors. You can and should use a bleach cleaner in your bathtub, on your shower curtain, under your bath mats, and anywhere else odor-causing bacteria form. You can even make your own bleach spray by mixing 1 tablespoon of bleach with a gallon of hot water and pouring this mixture into a spray bottle.

Don't Try to Cover Up the Smell

Finally, it is important to know what not to do when you are trying to get rid of a urine smell from the toilet. You should never rely on air fresheners to eliminate odors. These will only mask the smell of urine, which can actually make things worse. Rather, you should focus on neutralizing the smell using the right cleaning supplies and methods.