How to Kill Maggots With Clorox

By Elizabeth Chaplin Updated March 30, 2022
House fly maggots breed during the summer primarily in garbage. You may have noticed that your trash can at home is infested with soft, whitish worms during the summer months; if this is the case, house flies have bred in your home. Killing the maggots is essential, since these creatures are known to spread disease. Clorox bleach has been used as an effective killer of house fly maggots. Get rid of your maggot problem with your own Clorox bleach solution.

Tip

If you want to kill maggots without chemicals, plain boiling water is also an effective method of killing maggots.

Things You'll Need

  • Large pot

  • 1 gallon water

  • Clorox bleach

Step 1

Pour a gallon of water into a large pot and place it on your stove. Turn the burner to the "High" setting.

Step 2

Bring the water to a boil. When the water begins bubbling, add one cup of Clorox bleach.

Step 3

Pour the boiling water over the maggots, ensuring any fabrics or rugs are out of the way to avoid bleaching.

