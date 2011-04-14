How to Kill Maggots With Clorox

House fly maggots breed during the summer primarily in garbage. You may have noticed that your trash can at home is infested with soft, whitish worms during the summer months; if this is the case, house flies have bred in your home. Killing the maggots is essential, since these creatures are known to spread disease. Clorox bleach has been used as an effective killer of house fly maggots. Get rid of your maggot problem with your own Clorox bleach solution.