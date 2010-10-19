How to Use Fabuloso Cleaner

Fabuloso was launched in Venezuela in 1980. By 1983, it had entered the Mexican market, and in 1996, Fabuloso multisurface cleaner use exploded in the United States market, where its strong, pleasant fragrance indicates a clean house. In addition to its cleaning ability, Fabuloso Complete Disinfecting Wipes have become an important element in disinfecting surfaces to help prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria, including coronaviruses, flu, ​E. coli​, and salmonella. Here's what to know about using Fabuloso cleaner.

Heed Fabuloso Warnings

Before using Fabuloso products, read the instructions carefully. This strong-smelling cleaner is intended to be diluted. When used at full strength, the scent can be overwhelming to sensitive individuals.

In addition, wear gloves when using Fabuloso and avoid contact with your eyes, as it can cause irritation. If it splatters in your eyes, rinse with water for 15 to 20 minutes. Contact lens wearers should rinse for five minutes before removing their contacts and then continue rinsing for another 10 to 15 minutes. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets and if exposed or ingested, call Poison Control for information about further treatment.

Do not heat Fabuloso to make your home smell good, as it can release chemicals in the air that can irritate your lungs, especially if you suffer from asthma or COPD. Do not mix it with other household cleaners either. If you are exposed to fumes, move into fresh air and thoroughly ventilate your home by turning on exhaust fans and opening windows. After cleaning your home, wash your hands thoroughly and launder your clothing.

Clean With Fabuloso

No matter which scent you choose, you can use Fabuloso for cleaning floors, counters, and other hard surfaces. Fabuloso is known for its ability to cut through grease and remove lime scale. The Floral Burst and Cool Mist formulations contain hydrogen peroxide, which helps remove stains.

Simply put on your gloves and:

Mix 1/4 cup of Fabuloso multipurpose cleaner with 1 gallon of water. If using Fabuloso anti-bacterial cleaner, use 1/2 cup in 1 gallon of water. Wipe counters, stove tops, and appliances. Mop floors with the solution. Leave it on surfaces for at least five minutes; no rinsing is needed.

Use Fabuloso to Disinfect

Fabuloso is also used to disinfect hard surfaces. Available in lemon and lavender scents, the disinfectant wipes can be used on all hard, nonporous surfaces to disinfect and sanitize. Fabuloso Complete Disinfecting Wipes kill coronaviruses as well as flu viruses. To use them:

Preclean dirty surfaces. Use a fresh wipe until the surface is wet. Rewet as needed to ensure the surface stays wet for four minutes. Allow the surface to air-dry.

To sanitize clean, hard surfaces, keep the treated surface wet for at least 15 seconds. Allow it to dry and then rinse food preparation surfaces with water. Do not use the wipes on dishes, glasses, utensils, wood, marble, or brass. Discard them in the trash; do not flush the wipes.