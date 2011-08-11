Polyester is a resilient fabric used for a variety of purposes. While it's an excellent choice for a tablecloth fabric due to its durability, it can still become creased. Luckily, there are a few ways to remove creases from a polyester tablecloth.

What Is Polyester?

Polyester is one of the most common synthetic fabrics used for clothes, home decor and furnishings, and backpacks. It rose to popularity in the 1970s due to being durable and moisture-resistant as well as keeping its shape well.

Polyester is fairly creaseproof due to being made from petroleum byproducts. Even though it's relatively wrinkle-resistant, you may still need to steam or iron this material to remove creases. Polyester's texture varies depending on how it's made. Some polyester may feel coarse, while other types are soft.

How to Get Creases Out of a Polyester Tablecloth

If you notice that your polyester tablecloth has wrinkles, don't despair. There are three easy ways you can get rid of those creases for a flawless table setup: steaming, drying, or ironing.

Steaming

Using a hand steamer is the best way to get creases out of a polyester tablecloth. First turn the garment inside out and hang it on a shower curtain rod or a hook. Then fill the steamer with water and turn it on to heat it. Once the steamer is heated, slowly move it up and down the tablecloth, staying at least an inch away from the fabric. Continue this process for the entire tablecloth to remove creases.

Warning Make sure to keep your hands out of the way of the steamer to avoid burning yourself.

Drying

You can also toss a wrinkled polyester tablecloth in the dryer if you have time. Make sure to put it on the permanent press setting to prevent the fabric from melting due to high temperatures. Keep an eye on the time and remove the tablecloth from the dryer immediately once it's finished to prevent creases from forming.

Ironing

Since polyester is made from plastic and synthetic fiber, avoid using high heat when ironing since this could cause the material to melt or scorch. Instead, use a low heat setting and turn it on the "synthetics" setting if your iron has this setting. Then turn the garment inside out and place a tea towel on top of the section you're ironing. Once the iron is hot, place it over the tea towel and move it back and forth, ironing out any wrinkles. Continue this process on any areas with wrinkles.