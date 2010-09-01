How do I Troubleshoot a Westinghouse Dishwasher?

Is your Westinghouse dishwasher not working? If the dishwasher is showing an error code, this information can help you pinpoint the problem. Some Westinghouse dishwasher fault codes have do-it-yourself fixes, but others will require you to contact a service technician because the problems are electrical in nature. Here are some Westinghouse dishwasher troubleshooting tips, plus advice on how to keep your dishwasher in peak performance.

Dishwasher Doesn't Drain

If your dishwasher doesn't drain properly, you'll see standing water on the bottom of the dishwasher when the cycle is complete and the error code F2 may be displayed, according to the Westinghouse dishwasher user manual. First, unplug the dishwasher to remove the risk of electric shock. Then, you can carefully feel around for the filter on the bottom of the dishwasher. Debris may be clogging it and preventing water from draining properly.

If the filters are clear, check the drainpipe for a clog or kink. The drainpipe is typically clear, and you may be able to see whether any water or debris is stuck within the pipe. Have a large bucket and some towels at the ready when unscrewing the drainpipe to check for clogs.

The problem could be that your garbage disposal unit needs to run in order to allow water to drain, since this unit and the dishwasher's drainpipe often go to the same main drain. If the problem persists, contact a service technician.

Dishwasher Leaks or Overfills

If your dishwasher is leaking, you can take immediate action by turning off the water supply line leading to the dishwasher. This is typically located under the kitchen sink. An F1 error code on your Westinghouse dishwasher indicates that a leak is detected somewhere in the unit, whereas an F3 error code pinpoints the issue to a problem with the overflow protector.

The overflow protector is normally located in the front left corner of the dishwasher tub. It should easily move up and down, because it needs to rise as the water fills the tub. Once it reaches a certain height, it signals that the dishwasher is full. If overfilling is the problem, start by lifting this overfill protector and cleaning underneath until it moves freely again. If the problem continues, contact a service technician for repair.

Other Westinghouse Dishwasher Fault Codes

If your Westinghouse dishwasher is not working, it could show other fault or error codes. We've already mentioned what the codes F1, F2 and F3 mean. Note that Westinghouse's dishwasher troubleshooting manual skips code F4. Code F5 signals an error in the water supply line, which may mean that the tap is not open far enough or that there is an error in water pressure.

Code F6 indicates that the heating sensor in the dishwasher is no longer working correctly, whereas F7 means the dishwasher is overheating in terms of either the water temperature or the heated dry cycle. Code F8 means the opposite: the dishwasher isn't heating at all. Finally, F9 refers to a flow control position error.

Codes F6 through F9 require a service technician and have no DIY option for initial troubleshooting. One other error code you might see on your Westinghouse dishwasher is FE, which means that there's been an error in the dishwasher power supply. This can happen if there's a power outage or surge. Simply unplug the dishwasher for a few minutes and then plug it back in.

Improving Your Dishwasher's Performance

Sometimes dishwashers work but don't work ​well​. If the problem is that your dishwasher doesn't seem to get your dishes clean, make sure you're following the manufacturer's guidelines for amount and type of detergent and rinse aid. Water pressure and temperature can also affect performance, as can overfilling the dishwasher with dishes and failing to scrape soiled dishes before placing in the dishwasher.