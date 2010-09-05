How to Change a Heritage Safe Combination

If your safe has a mechanical lock, you may have to call a locksmith to change the combination. Image Credit: enviromantic/E+/GettyImages

There are many types of Heritage safe models that come in a wide variety of sizes and, unfortunately, each locking style requires a different technique to reset the combination. The first thing you need to know is what kind of safe you have.

Identifying Your Safe Type

The type of safe you have is determined by whether it has a mechanical or electronic locking mechanism.

If your Heritage safe has a mechanical combination lock with tumblers, the combination is unique and set by the company. The combination can be changed, but not by the consumer. A licensed locksmith is needed to open the lock and shift the tumblers. To keep the Heritage warranty, you must register the new combination with Heritage.

However, any Heritage safe that has an electronic lock not only has a combination that can be changed, but that combination should be changed as soon as the safe is in your home.

Locate Your Electronic Model Type

If you have an electronic Heritage safe, you'll need to know what model you have to find information on resetting the combination. To do this, you'll want to see if there's a symbol under the "zero" button. If not, it could be one of three different models.

Next check your owner's manual. If you don't have one, go to the Heritage safe website and download the appropriate manual. If you aren't sure of the exact model, you may need to download multiple manuals and find the right method for changing the combination through trial and error.

Sargent & Greenleaf Heritage Safes

Step 1: Enter 123456# If there is an "S&G" symbol under the zero button, then the factory set master code is: 123456#. Use the code and open the door. Always keep the door open while doing combination changes. Step 2: Choose a New Code Choose a new master code. It must be six numbers long. Try to create a number combination that is memorable to you. Step 3: Type in 74*123456# Type in: 74*123456# You will hear the lock chirp. Advertisement Step 4: Confirm Your Code Type in 1* (new master code) #, and you will hear chirps again. As soon as the chirps stop, re-enter the new master code followed by the pound sign. Step 5: Test the Code Test the lock before closing the door. Step 6: Remember Your Code Keep track of your new master code. If it is lost, Heritage Safe may be able to help you override the new code.

LaGard Model Heritage Combination Safes

Step 1: Open the Door If the lock has the word "LaGard" printed below the zero, then the lock is a LaGard model and the factory set master code is: 123456 Use this combination to open the door. Advertisement Step 2: Enter Reset Mode Type in six zeros. This tells the lock to go into reset mode. Step 3: Enter the Master Code Type in the existing master code. Step 4: Enter Your New Combination Type in the new master code twice. The new code must be six numbers long. Try to create a set of numbers that is memorable to you. Step 5: Test Your New Combination Test the new combination twice before closing the door. If the new combination has been accepted, a double chime will sound after it is entered.