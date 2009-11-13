How to Change an Alarm Code for Home Security

Changing the passcode on a home security system typically takes just a few minutes. Image Credit: djedzura/iStock/GettyImages

Changing the alarm code for your home security system could be necessary for a number of reasons. For instance, when installed, your security alarm installer will likely set up a temporary security code that should be changed once you are familiar with the system, or perhaps you want to change the code after a roommate moves out. Whatever the reason, changing the alarm code for your home security system takes just a few minutes using the system's security panel or keypad.

Using the Alarm System Keypad

While many home security alarm systems have similar instructions to change the alarm code, not all are the same. Therefore, it's important to know what type of alarm system you have. If you have your owner's manual, that's even better because it will have the instructions you need. If you don't have the owner's manual, knowing the brand and model is beneficial because you can search online for instructions based on those specifics. However, if you don't have that information, these instructions may still help.

If you have a standard keypad for your security system, start by pressing the number 9. Enter the user code you want to change and then, using the down-arrow button, scroll down until you see "user codes." Press the pound or hashtag button to select this option. Again, using the down-arrow button, scroll down until you see "regular user codes" and press the pound or hashtag button to select it. You should see "user 000" on the screen.

Once more, use the down-arrow button to scroll down to the user code you want to change and press the pound or hashtag button to select it. Enter the new four-digit code you want to use and press the pound or hashtag button. Press the star key twice and then, using the down-arrow button, scroll down to the "exit programming" option. Press the pound or hashtag button to select it. Test your system by arming the system using the new code. If it works, super. If not, repeat the steps to reset the code.

Using the Alarm System Touchscreen

If you have an alarm system with a touchscreen, it's possible that you may be able to follow the same instructions if there is a numeric keypad on the screen. However, it's possible that you may have specific options on the screen for changing the security code. The best resource is the owner's manual that came with your system, as it will have specific instructions for changing the security code. If you do not have the manual, an online search for your home security system's brand and model should yield helpful instructions.

If you have a smart home security system, it's possible that you may need to log in to your home security system account to change the code. You should be able to do this from your home computer or by using the home security system's app. A review of the owner's manual or an online search should provide detailed instructions for changing the security code.

Call Your Security System Provider

If these instructions don't work for your specific home security system, you don't have the owner's manual and/or you can't find instructions online for your specific alarm system, call the provider who monitors your home alarm system. The company should be able to give you step-by-step instructions for how to change the code for your home security alarm system.

Your provider can also help you test your system to ensure you successfully changed the alarm code. Knowing your home security alarm system is working as it should to protect your family and your home can provide much-needed peace of mind.