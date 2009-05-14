How to Dispose of Muriatic Acid

Image Credit: Imagesines /iStock/GettyImages

Muriatic acid is a dilute form of hydrochloric acid and is found in most home improvement stores. The substance is used for a variety of purposes, including removal of stains on concrete and brick. The solution is also used extensively in swimming pool maintenance. Muriatic acid balances the pH in pools, and it is also used to control chlorine levels and prevent calcium stains.

Because muriatic acid is highly corrosive, the substance can be dangerous if it is improperly handled. When disposing of muriatic acid, it's important to use caution. There are a few safe ways to dispose of muriatic acid. Rules and laws vary as to how to safely dispose of muriatic acid. Before implementing a particular method of disposal, check with your state's health and environmental agency for the laws in your area.

Take Care When Disposing of Muriatic Acid

Exercise caution when disposing of muriatic acid. The solution is highly corrosive and can harm your skin, eyes, and respiratory system. When handling muriatic acid, always wear full-coverage protective clothing as well as acid-resistant gloves, safety goggles, and a face mask with a respirator. Avoid touching the acid with your skin and do not breathe in the fumes.

Dilute Muriatic Acid With Water

In some areas, you can dispose of unused muriatic acid by diluting the solution in water. Once diluted with water, the acid can be safely poured down your drain. Never pour full-strength muriatic acid down a drain or sewer. Doing this can severely damage pipes. To safely dispose of muriatic acid by diluting it with water:

Ensure good ventilation. Open nearby windows and doors so that you have a cross breeze.



Put on protective clothing and gear.



Fill a glass or acid-resistant plastic container with 3 gallons of water. Slowly pour 1/4 cup of muriatic acid into the water. Never add the water to the chemical, as any splashing can cause injury.



Slowly and carefully pour the diluted solution down the drain.



Run water through the drain for 60 seconds to flush the pipes.



Repeat the process as needed until all of the muriatic acid solution is gone.



Rinse the container that held the muriatic solution before disposing of it.

Neutralize Muriatic Acid Before Disposal

In some states, you must neutralize muriatic acid before disposing of the substance. When you neutralize muriatic acid with an alkali, such as sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), it becomes less dangerous and is no longer corrosive. Even if you don't live in a state where neutralizing is required, this method is preferred since it's an eco-friendly choice.

Ensure good ventilation. Encourage a cross breeze by opening nearby windows and doors.



Put on protective clothing and gear.



Mix 2 cups of sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) with 1 gallon of water in a glass or acid-resistant plastic container.



Add up to 2 cups of muriatic acid slowly, being careful not to splash.



Watch for the mixture to fizz. Once the fizzing stops, the muriatic acid is neutralized. If the fizzing continues for more than five minutes, add more baking soda until the fizzing stops.



Pour the neutralized muriatic acid down the drain and then flush with water for 30 seconds.



Repeat the process as needed until all of the muriatic solution is gone.



Rinse the container that held the muriatic solution before disposing of it.

Recycle Muriatic Acid

If you live in an area that prohibits the disposal of muriatic acid down the drain or if you prefer not to handle the solution, recycle the acid. You can do this by taking it to your nearest hazardous waste recycling center. Such facilities are equipped to process muriatic acid in a way that is safe for the environment. Check with your local waste management company for toxic waste recycling centers near you.

Safe Muriatic Acid Storage

Store muriatic acid in an acid-resistant plastic or glass container with the lid tightly closed. Place the container in a dry, cool, dark, well-ventilated location. Ensure that the container is clearly labeled as containing muriatic acid.

Muriatic Acid Disposal Don'ts

If you have a septic system in your home, avoid flushing muriatic acid down the drain even in dilute form or when neutralized. The acid can ruin the septic system's bacterial balance.

Never pour muriatic acid into the ground or a body of water or storm drain. If muriatic acid gets into lakes, rivers, streams, or the ocean, it can harm fish, waterfowl, and other water creatures and plant life. Improper disposal of muriatic acid can also lead to the contamination of drinking water.