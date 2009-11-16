How to Install a Peephole in a Metal Door

Peepholes, also called door viewers, allow the occupants of a home to see who is outside before opening the door. These devices provide a safe method of seeing through the door, yet are small enough that they do not pose a threat to the door's integrity or security features. If your existing door does not have a peephole, you can install one very easily on your own. These units are available in many different styles and colors to complement your door as well as your existing hardware.