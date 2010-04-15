How to Install Gila Window Film

Large windows provide an unobstructed view, as well as letting in plenty of sunlight. As with all good things, you can sometimes have too much. If you can see out, chances are that people can see in, and you can have times where you are flooded with too much sunlight. A simple solution is Gila window film. Durable, attractive and simple to put on, tinted window films like Gila cut down on glare, increase privacy, and provide extra insulation. Applying Gila film is best done with a helper, and must always be done on the inside of the glass.