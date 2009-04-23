How to Get Rid of Squirrels in the Walls

Things You'll Need
Traps
Peanut butter
Plywood
Nails
Hammer
Caulking gun
Caulk
Steel wool
Moth balls
Tip
Contact a pest control specialist if you can't get rid of the squirrels on your own.
Squirrels are common pests that can get in the walls of your home. They generally enter via holes or openings in the exterior walls or roof and make homes within the walls. In addition to making bothersome scratching noises, squirrels can seriously damage the structure of your home. Thankfully, you can get rid of squirrels in the walls via a variety of different means. If you are unable to get rid of them on your own, you can always call a pest control professional.
Step 1
Examine the exterior of your house to find entry points. Look for any holes or openings on the roof or exterior walls. Squirrels can flatten themselves to fit through small openings, so don't disregard tiny holes.
Step 2
Place a trap outside any openings you find. Put a spoonful of peanut butter in the trap to attract squirrels. When the squirrels leave your house to look for food, they'll be attracted to the trap. You can find squirrel traps in most home and hardware stores. Most often, the traps are humane and do not kill or hurt the squirrels.
Step 3
Contact animal control. If you have a squirrel in a trap, animal control will come out to get it.
Step 4
Cover any openings in your exterior walls or roof with plywood. Nail the plywood firmly in place. You should then caulk the edges of it to keep it in place. If you don't, squirrels may attempt to pull on the edges.
Step 5
Stuff steel wool into small openings. The squirrels won't be able to get past the steel wool. If they attempt to chew it, the steel wool will cut them.
Step 6
Toss a few moth balls into the openings. Squirrels do not like the smell of moth balls. They will stay away from areas where the smell is present. Moth balls are toxic so keep them away from animals and kids.
Step 7
Trim tree branches around your house. Oftentimes, squirrels use tree branches as bridges to get to your roof. Keep all branches at least 15 feet away from your home to discourage squirrels.