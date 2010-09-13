How to Fix Drywall After Removing Wallpaper

Drywall damage after the arduous task of removing wallpaper can range from some little nicks and scratches to a disaster of torn drywall paper and deep gouges. If you plan on painting the walls after wallpaper removal, the drywall has to be fixed, and fixed right, to make all your hard work worth it. In the worst case scenario, the easier option may be to simply replace the drywall, but that's no simple task, and damaged drywall can almost always be repaired and painted.