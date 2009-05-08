How to Vent a Dryer Through a Window

Moving into a new home is always an exciting moment. It's after you move and begin to hook up your appliances that you may find that the house lacks an exhaust vent for the dryer. While an dryer vent is essential for safe operation, if you are renting or don't want to put a hole in the basement foundation, you can vent a dryer through a window. By using a window, you can install a safe temporary or semi-permanent solution while avoiding the expense of drilling a hole through cement, bricks or siding.