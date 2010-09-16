How to Replace Above-Ground Swimming Pool Skimmers

Step 4: Insert Holding Screws

Place screws in a few of the holes that attached the faceplate to the pool wall. It is especially important that you put the screws in the holes located at the bottom of the faceplate quickly. This is a trick to prevent the weight of the water in the pool from pulling the liner down. Do this as soon as you remove the old skimmer. It only takes a few minutes for the weight of the water to start tugging on the vinyl liner. The time it takes for you to put the old skimmer down and align the new one is enough time for the water to shift the liner. Putting the screws in a few of the bottom screw holes helps to keep the liner in place.