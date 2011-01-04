How to Get Rid of Gnats Around a Swimming Pool

Gnats are particularly bothersome because they fly in swarms. Gnats are attracted to rotting vegetation, decomposing food, damp areas and stagnant or still-standing water. Gnats are also drawn to vegetation that has been over watered. During their short lifetime, these tiny insects lay up to 300 eggs and not long after the first gnats arrive, large swarms will be evident in the area. Compost heaps that are close to your pool and wet lawns or flowerbeds will immediately attract gnats. Gnat infestations around your swimming pool can be controlled and eliminated by adhering to a few simple principles.