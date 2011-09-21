How to Fix a Squeaky Toilet Seat

Squeaky toilet seats can be the worst, especially the longer they're in that condition. Whether your seat is making noise when you sit on it or when you lift the lid, most likely your seat is loose. It's vital that you fix a squeaky toilet seat immediately because loose seats can break the toilet's base. All you need are a couple of tools and a bit of time to fix a loose toilet seat.

Fix a Loose Toilet Seat

First, you're going to pry the screw covers open. You won't be able to unscrew the screws unless you close the toilet lid. Using a flat-head screwdriver, extract the screw covers gently. The screw covers are probably going to be made out of plastic, so you can't apply to much pressure because they may break. Next, you're going to locate the nuts of the screws, which should be located on the back of the toilet bowl. Using a bit of pressure, hold the nut in place with pliers and turn the screw to tighten it. Continue tightening the rest of the nuts and screws. You'll know if the seat is secure by either sitting on the seat or wiggling it. The seat shouldn't move at all. Once you've determined that the seat is secure and it's no longer squeaking, you can close the screw caps.

New Squeaky Toilet Seats

Most hinges on new toilet seats, such as Beneke toilet seats, are super tight, so that's why they may become squeaky. Don't worry, though, it will become looser the more you open and close the toilet seat. If the squeaky sound is annoying you, though, and you don't want to wait for the toilet seat to become more lived in, a lubricant will work. If you have a new Home Depot toilet lid and it's squeaking, you can put a small amount of spray lubricant onto the hinges of the back of the toilet seat. Using a dry household lubricant is good for toilet seats because a liquid-based lubricant will be messy. Dry spray lubricant has better sticking power, and it won't rub off from continued usage. It's also good to use a dry lubricant spray because you can easily access areas that are harder to reach or remove. After applying the lubricant, close the lid on the seat so the lubricant coats the hinges completely. After the hinges are fully lubricated, you can wipe away the excess with a semi-damp rag.

Other Toilet Issues

It's important to know the differences in the sounds your toilet is making. If your toilet is making a whining sound instead of a squeaking sound, the valve in the toilet could be partially closed or there may be an issue with the ballcock assembly. A ballcock (also known as a ball tap or float valve) is ball-shaped (hence the name) and allows the water tank to fill while preventing the toilet from overflowing when it's flushed. If your toilet is making a whining noise, the ballcock may simply need to be cleaned or replaced. To figure out if this is the issue, troubleshoot your toilet to make sure it's not just a squeaky seat you're dealing with.