How to Clean Grease From a Septic Tank

Image Credit: mtreasure/iStock/GettyImages

Septic systems are a very important aspect of your property and your home. It is essential to properly care for and maintain the tank and the plumbing lines to have a properly functioning septic system. Buildup from fat, oil, and grease, also known as FOG, can greatly affect the performance of your septic tank and will eventually prevent it from properly breaking down waste.

Grease Buildup in a Septic Tank

The main reason FOG buildup occurs in a septic tank is because you are in the habit of disposing of cooking oil or grease in your home's plumbing drain system. It may seem to be the easiest way to dispose of your cooking waste, but what you may not realize is that once it settles in your septic tank, it will solidify, creating a barrier on top of the waste in the tank. Having a FOG layer in your septic tank is normal. This is referred to as the scum layer in your septic tank, which contains fats and oils, but there are things you can do to make sure it does not become a problem.

The scum layer is only an issue when the layer becomes so thick that it hinders the functioning of your septic system. Under the scum layer is a liquid layer of broken-down waste, and the very bottom of the septic tank is where the waste sits that has yet to be broken down. When the scum layer becomes too thick, it will begin to push down on the liquid waste layer, which is where the exit drains are located. If the scum layer is still slightly liquid, it can evacuate through the exit drains and flow into the leach field, where it clogs the drainage pipe and can ultimately cause a system failure.

FOG Removal From a Septic Tank

The best way to keep your tank in prime condition is to have it pumped regularly by a septic removal company. The company will remove all the waste and scum buildup, leaving you with a fresh, clean tank. If you wait too long to have the tank emptied and the FOG enters the leach field, you may need to have your entire sewage system dug up to replace clogged pipes.

If you are looking to break down any oil and grease accumulation, do not put harsh chemicals promising to break down scum into your toilet or drain. They will do as promised and break down the scum, but will also eliminate essential bacteria that make your septic tank function properly. By choosing chemical additives, you can fix the problem but will be creating larger problems in the long term. Some harsh chemicals can sterilize your septic system, which will unclog the pipes where the grease has built up, but this could lead to raw sewage making its way into your leach field.

Proper FOG Disposal

The most efficient way to prevent FOG buildup in your septic tank is to properly dispose of any cooking oil or grease instead of just dumping it down the drain. You can collect your cooking liquid in a sealable container, such as a plastic bottle with a cap. Once the bottle is full, you can drop it in your waste bin.

You may also be able to find a drop-off recycling center that will accept used cooking oil and grease or even a biofuel company that accepts donations. If you cook only plant-based foods, then you can dispose of your oil in your own compost pile.